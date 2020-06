Esta é a cor que será tendência na decoração em 2021, segundo a WGSN

View this post on Instagram

Second drop: A.I. Aqua – our hero color of 2021. Offering true versatility it can look both sporty and trend-forward. Harnessing a level of saturation that is ideal for aiding focus before intense activity. In collaboration with our sister brand @coloro_ . Check out our stories for more info… #ss21 #wgsn #coloro #trendcolor #color #a.i.aqua #keycolors #trendforecasting