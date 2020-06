Dubai reabrirá fronteiras para turistas que precisarão passar por teste de coronavírus

View this post on Instagram

We said it would only take a moment, and the moment is almost here! We'll be welcoming you back to Dubai starting July 7. – Tourists and visitors allowed to enter, according to Dubai airports' official flight schedules and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations. – Show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or carry out a test at Dubai airports. – 14-day quarantine imposed for all positive COVID-19 We will see you soon… #StaySafe #VisitDubai