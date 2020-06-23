Casamento em tempos de covid-19
A pandemia de covid-19 mudou o mundo e as relações sociais. Planos definidos de vida e trabalho tiveram que ser refeitos ou simplesmente desfeitos.
Em alguns locais, porém, a palavra de ordem é readaptação. Em Las Vegas, uma tradicional empresa de casamento, que viu seu público desaparecer com a covid-129, lançou o I Do Drive Thru, onde por uma fração de um casamento tradicional os noivos podem fazer seus votos dentro de uma limousine, carro antigo, ou qualquer outra adaptação escolhida pelo casal, desde que cumpra as regras de segurança e isolamento social.
Para tornar a união ainda mais familiar, a empresa oferece a transmissão on-line para que todos os convidados desfrutem da ocasião.
Ao invés dos milhares de dólares gastos em uma festa tradicional, um evento desse porte custa em torno de US$ 400 (cerca de R$ 2 mil).
Veja algumas imagens de casamento do I Do Drive-Thru:
Talk about wedding car style! The gorgeous Dominique & Drew had it all going on. Can you believe that gold gown? . This was one of Kate's last big weddings before #lockdown put a stop to larger weddings. But of course, getting married is an essential service – that's where @idodrivethruweddings comes in!! . Thanks for the images @shetakespictureshemakesfilms – they're incredible, as always!
OMG the gorgeous Hannah & Elyse are our ultimate #weddinggoals, – sipping champagne in the back of @mrmustanghire's powder blue Mustang, in the South West region of WA. Mr Mustang Hire are offering the most amazing half price deals to our @idodrivethru couples. So if you're getting married with us in WA we can highly recommend them for a Win Win deal. The business caters to the wedding industry but also works with special events, point-to-point transfers, tours, photo shoots, films & commercials. So, if you need a little special attention on your wedding day, this one's for you! . Amazing pic by @kellyharwoodphotography Thankyou
Even if you don't own a hot car, maybe someone you know does! Tracy & Tracy were lucky enough to not only have a friend with a VW Notchback, but to have them surprise our brides with the wedding-inspired decorations as well. Now that's a mate worth keeping!
You can ride, drive, fly, walk or swoon into your I Do Drive Thru Wedding. . Jenny & Mauricio took two wheels to their Sydney elopement yesterday and aren't they just the sweetest!! ❤️ . Beautiful intimate ceremony by Celebrant: @lillianlyonlove . Gorgeous photo by Photographer: @jettybluephotography
Acknowledge your couple journey. Sometimes the journey is thrilling. Sometimes it's difficult. What's important is that you both keep your eyes on the same destination. . ⚡️Wedding Inspo⚡️ 📸 Source unknown, but gee what a beautiful shot and full credit to the photographer!
Com informações do site wtvr.com.