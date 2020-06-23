Casamento em tempos de covid-19

Por Metro Jornal

A pandemia de covid-19 mudou o mundo e as relações sociais. Planos definidos de vida e trabalho tiveram que ser refeitos ou simplesmente desfeitos.

Em alguns locais, porém, a palavra de ordem é readaptação. Em Las Vegas, uma tradicional empresa de casamento, que viu seu público desaparecer com a covid-129, lançou o I Do Drive Thru, onde por uma fração de um casamento tradicional os noivos podem fazer seus votos dentro de uma limousine, carro antigo, ou qualquer outra adaptação escolhida pelo casal, desde que cumpra as regras de segurança e isolamento social.

Para tornar a união ainda mais familiar, a empresa oferece a transmissão on-line para que todos os convidados desfrutem da ocasião.

Ao invés dos milhares de dólares gastos em uma festa tradicional, um evento desse porte custa em torno de US$ 400 (cerca de R$ 2 mil).

Veja algumas imagens de casamento do I Do Drive-Thru:

View this post on Instagram

Talk about wedding car style! The gorgeous Dominique & Drew had it all going on. Can you believe that gold gown? . This was one of Kate’s last big weddings before #lockdown put a stop to larger weddings. But of course, getting married is an essential service – that’s where @idodrivethruweddings comes in!! . Thanks for the images @shetakespictureshemakesfilms – they’re incredible, as always! . . . . . . . #ido #idodrivethru #idodrivethruweddings #legallywed #elopement #elopeinacar #elopemelbourne #celebrantmelbourne #melbournecelebrant #bestcelebrantmelbourne #drivethruweddings #drivethruwedding #lgbtqweddings #marriageequalityaustralia #melbourneweddings #adelaideweddings #weddingideas #goldweddinggown #goldweddingdress #melbournebride #adelaidebride

A post shared by I Do Drive Thru (@idodrivethruweddings) on

View this post on Instagram

OMG the gorgeous Hannah & Elyse are our ultimate #weddinggoals, – sipping champagne in the back of @mrmustanghire's powder blue Mustang, in the South West region of WA. Mr Mustang Hire are offering the most amazing half price deals to our @idodrivethru couples. So if you're getting married with us in WA we can highly recommend them for a Win Win deal. The business caters to the wedding industry but also works with special events, point-to-point transfers, tours, photo shoots, films & commercials. So, if you need a little special attention on your wedding day, this one's for you! . Amazing pic by @kellyharwoodphotography Thankyou 🚙🚙🙏🙏 . #idodrivethru #drivethru #drivethruwedding #mustang #bluemustang #elopewa

A post shared by I Do Drive Thru (@idodrivethruweddings) on

Com informações do site wtvr.com.

Covid-19: Sala de aula móvel dribla problema de falta de internet

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo