Novos jogos que serão liberados para PlayStation 4 na próxima semana

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 na próxima semana. São pelo menos onze títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • Atomicrops
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 28 de maio)
  • Bug Fables
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 28 de maio)
  • Castle Pals
    PS4 — Digital
  • Genetic Disaster
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29 de maio)
  • Hotel R’N’R
    PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 28 de maio)
  • Let’s Sing 2020
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 28 de maio)

  • Little Misfortune
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29 de maio)
  • Many Faces
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 27 de maio)
  • Minecraft Dungeons
    PS4 — Digital
  • Rune Lord
    PS4 — Digital
  • Those Who Remain
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 28 de maio)
  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital

