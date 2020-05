5 cortes de cabelo que você deve considerar se pensa em fazer uma mudança radical

View this post on Instagram

Soooo, a few days ago I semi-"secretly" took out my hair extensions after a great time with them, so now I've got new hair to show off to… uhm, my Sims3 family. And my parent's dog. And, well, Instagram. 📷 #socialdistancing ✋🏻 . . . #somuchtimeforselfies #somuchtimeformakeup #stayingathome #inmyhood #shortbob #bluntbob #newhair #shorthair