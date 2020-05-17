Novos jogos que serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Por Metro Jornal

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos onze títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • A Fold Apart
    PS4 — Digital
  • Concept Destruction
    PS4 — Digital
  • Dungeon of the Endless
    PS4 — Digital
  • Fluxteria
    PS4 — Digital
  • Golf With Your Friends
    PS4 — Digital

Game Gorn chega para PlayStation VR no dia 19 de maio

  • Gorn
    PS4 — Digital
  • Maneater
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22 de maio)
  • Monstrum
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22 de maio)
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
    Release Date
  • Superhero-X
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 18 de maio)
  • Trailmakers
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 21 de maio)

Com informações da Sony

