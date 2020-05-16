Novas cores do controle DualShock 4 para PlayStation 4 chegam ao Brasil

Por Metro Jornal

Duas novas cores foram adicionadas à linha de controles sem fio DualShock 4 nesta semana: Berry Blue e Laranja Sunset.

As novíssimas edições especiais, para os jogadores do console PlayStation 4 (PS4), foram revelados pela Sony.

“O Berry Blue adiciona um gostinho divertido, enquanto o Laranja Sunset traz uma intensidade vibrante para o seu jogo”, detalhou.

Como divulgado, o design das duas cores também oferece um contraste elegante que destaca os botões do produto.

Os controles sem fio Berry Blue e Laranja Sunset DualShock 4 já estão disponíveis no mercado brasileiro, com preço sugerido de R$ 299.

Com informações da Sony

