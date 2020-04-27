Confira os novos games para PlayStation 4 que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos quatorze títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • Active Neurons
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 29 de abril)
  • Arcade Spirits
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 1 de maio)
  • Book of Demons
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30 de abril)
  • Daymare: 1998
    PS4 — Digital
  • Down the Rabbit Hole
    PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 1 de maio)
  • Dread Nautical
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29 de abril)

Battle royale: Garena prepara mega evento para os jogadores do título Free Fire

  • Gun Crazy
    PS4 — Digital
  • The Inner Friend
    PS4 — Digital
  • Jigsaw Abundance
    PS4 — Digital
  • Moving Out
    PS4 — Digital
  • Sakura Wars
    PS4 — Digital
  • Snowrunner
    PS4 — Digital
  • Streets of Rage 4
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30 de abril)
  • Telling Lies
    PS4 — Digital

Com informações da Sony

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Game Streets of Rage 4 chega na próxima semana para PlayStation 4

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo