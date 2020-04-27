Confira os novos games para PlayStation 4 que serão liberados nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos quatorze títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:
- Active Neurons
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 29 de abril)
- Arcade Spirits
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 1 de maio)
- Book of Demons
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30 de abril)
- Daymare: 1998
PS4 — Digital
- Down the Rabbit Hole
PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 1 de maio)
- Dread Nautical
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29 de abril)
- Gun Crazy
PS4 — Digital
- The Inner Friend
PS4 — Digital
- Jigsaw Abundance
PS4 — Digital
- Moving Out
PS4 — Digital
- Sakura Wars
PS4 — Digital
- Snowrunner
PS4 — Digital
- Streets of Rage 4
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30 de abril)
- Telling Lies
PS4 — Digital
Com informações da Sony
