As lições de beleza compartilhadas por Meghan Markle após sua saída da realeza

One of the first projects Meghan lent her support to when she joined the royal family was the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of women who gathered to prepare food together in the aftermath of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. And she has continued to champion their efforts, today praising their "spirit" as it is announced they are joining a London-wide effort to provide meals for those in need. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with some of the women from the kitchen on Tuesday via Zoom from her home in L.A. She told them how they "inspired so many people" when they created community cookbook Together which was published in September 2018, just over one year after the kitchen was formed. "The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK. A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about," Meghan said. "I'm so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed."