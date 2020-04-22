As lições de beleza compartilhadas por Meghan Markle após sua saída da realeza
Meghan Markle deu lições de beleza incríveis desde que deixou a realeza. Acreditava-se que ela retornaria seu estilo extravagante, mas ela não o fez.
Pelo contrário, a esposa do príncipe Harry mostrou que ela não precisa de maquiagem, nem cabelos perfeitos, nem uma aparência elegante para ficar bonita e tem sido muito simples.
One of the first projects Meghan lent her support to when she joined the royal family was the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of women who gathered to prepare food together in the aftermath of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. And she has continued to champion their efforts, today praising their "spirit" as it is announced they are joining a London-wide effort to provide meals for those in need. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with some of the women from the kitchen on Tuesday via Zoom from her home in L.A. She told them how they "inspired so many people" when they created community cookbook Together which was published in September 2018, just over one year after the kitchen was formed. "The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK. A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about," Meghan said. "I'm so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed."
As lições de beleza que Meghan Markle deu desde que deixou a realeza
Sem maquiagem
Meghan optou por sair na rua simples, sem maquiagem e com aparência casual, deixando claro que a beleza é simples.
Looks esportivos
A esposa do príncipe optou por looks esportivos em suas últimas aparições, tênis esportivo, leggings, camiseta e até boné, como nunca vimos antes.
Dessa forma, é uma ótima lição, e é que você não precisa de roupas elegantes para ficar linda e deslumbrante.
Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles walking with their dogs.
Cabelos desgrenhados
Meghan também mostrou que ser casada com um príncipe não significa ser perfeita o tempo todo, ela também tem o direito de ser natural, com cabelos desgrenhados, sem pentear e sem penteado perfeito.
Meghan and Harry delivering free meals for the @projectangelfood charity, to Los Angeles residents who suffer from life threatening illnesses.