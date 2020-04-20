Confira os novos games para PlayStation 4 que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos dez títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • Aces of the Multiverse
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23 de abril)
  • Deliver Us The Moon
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
  • Guard Duty
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow
    PS4 — Digital
  • MotoGP20
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23 de abril)

  • Obey Me
    PS4 — Digital
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
  • Spuds Unearthed
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
  • Trials of Mana
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
  • Wonder Blade
    PS4 — Digital

Com informações da Sony

