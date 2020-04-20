Confira os novos games para PlayStation 4 que serão liberados nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos dez títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:
- Aces of the Multiverse
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23 de abril)
- Deliver Us The Moon
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
- Guard Duty
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
PS4 — Digital
- MotoGP20
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23 de abril)
- Obey Me
PS4 — Digital
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
- Spuds Unearthed
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
- Trials of Mana
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 24 de abril)
- Wonder Blade
PS4 — Digital
Com informações da Sony
