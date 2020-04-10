Kate Middleton mostra como ficar elegante e confortável em um vídeo chamada
Ok, você já deve saber que Kate Middleton é adorada por seu estilo conservador e elegante, certo? Ela, de fato, saber como se vestir para qualquer ocasião, inclusive para um vídeo chamada.
A duquesa de Cambridge realizou um vídeo chamada surpresa para parabenizar os professores que decidiram trabalhar para ajudar os pais das crianças que não tinham como realizar quarentena e não tinham onde deixá-los durante o trabalho.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication | April 8,2020. . Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. . #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge
Durante o vídeo, Kate aparece elegante e confortável com uma blusa amarela da Zara. Para completar o look, a duquesa usou o cabelo mais “descontraído” e uma maquiagem leve e natural.
On the new video released yesterday, Duchess Kate is wearing a mustard yellow sweater by Zara, coming from an older collection (not available anymore). Kate accessorized it with her Fern Leaf earrings by Catherine Zoraida. In a very short sequence of the video we can see her wear blue jeans. I know this fashion post is a little meager, but therefore we were suprised by the video. Who else smiled immediately when Kate started laughing? 🙌💛 • 📸: @kensingtonroyal ; 👗: hrhduchesskate.blogspot.comb