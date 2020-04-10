Kate Middleton mostra como ficar elegante e confortável em um vídeo chamada

Por Metro Jornal

Ok, você já deve saber que Kate Middleton é adorada por seu estilo conservador e elegante, certo? Ela, de fato, saber como se vestir para qualquer ocasião, inclusive para um vídeo chamada.

A duquesa de Cambridge realizou um vídeo chamada surpresa para parabenizar os professores que decidiram trabalhar para ajudar os pais das crianças que não tinham como realizar quarentena e não tinham onde deixá-los durante o trabalho.

Durante o vídeo, Kate aparece elegante e confortável com uma blusa amarela da Zara. Para completar o look, a duquesa usou o cabelo mais “descontraído” e uma maquiagem leve e natural.

