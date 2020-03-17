Três novos MegaPacks PlayStation 4 chegam às Lojas neste mês de março. A informação foi revelada pela Sony nesta segunda-feira (16).

Conforme divulgado, os MegaPacks estarão disponíveis em varejistas selecionados, por R$ 2.399,00 cada (valor sugerido).

O jogador poderá escolher entre dois bundles que incluem Death Stranding e The Last of Us Remastered, e para o terceiro jogo você pode optar por Grand Theft Auto V ou Gran Turismo Sport. Confira:

PS4 1TB + Death Stranding + The Last of Us Remastered + Grand Theft Auto V + assinatura de 3 meses da PS Plus

PlayStation 4 1TB + Death Stranding + The Last of Us Remastered + Gran Turismo Sport + assinatura de 3 meses da PS Plus

MegaPack Family: PS4 4 1TB + Just Dance + MediEvil + 3 jogos Playlink (Knowledge is Power, Frantics e That’s You!) + assinatura de 3 meses da PS Plus

Com informações da Sony

