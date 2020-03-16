Confira os novos games para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation. São pelo menos oito títulos na plataforma da Sony nesta semana. Confira os games:
- Chop Is Dish
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 16 de março)
- Doom 64
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 20 de março)
- Doom Eternal
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 20 de março)
- Epic Word Search Collection
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Explosive Jake
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 18 de março)
- La Mulana 1
PS4 — Digital
- La Mulana 2
PS4 — Digital
- MLB The Show 20
PS4 — Digital
- Neverlast
PS4 — Digital
- R.B.I. Baseball 20
PS4 — Digital
- Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 17 de março)
- Red Death
PS4 — Digital
- Roundguard
PS4 — Digital
- Thunder Paw
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 19 de março)
