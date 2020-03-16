Confira os novos games para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation. São pelo menos oito títulos na plataforma da Sony nesta semana. Confira os games:

  • Chop Is Dish
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 16 de março)
  • Doom 64
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 20 de março)
  • Doom Eternal
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 20 de março)
  • Epic Word Search Collection
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Explosive Jake
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 18 de março)
  • La Mulana 1
    PS4 — Digital
  • La Mulana 2
    PS4 — Digital

Game Nioh 2 chega nesta sexta-feira (13) para PlayStation 4

  • MLB The Show 20
    PS4 — Digital
  • Neverlast
    PS4 — Digital
  • R.B.I. Baseball 20
    PS4 — Digital
  • Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 17 de março)
  • Red Death
    PS4 — Digital
  • Roundguard
    PS4 — Digital
  • Thunder Paw
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 19 de março)

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break chega em 2 de junho para Switch, PS4, XOne, PC e Stadia

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo