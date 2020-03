Os melhores lugares para ver a aurora boreal

View this post on Instagram

There haven't been many opportunities to see any spectacular Aurora shows the last few months here in Umeå. The Northern Lights have been visible several nights as a bow above the horizon to the north, but the more active dances have been very short. Johan Vall managed to capture one of these shows. Minutes later, the lights were totally gone.