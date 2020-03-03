Estes países foram eleitos os mais bonitos do planeta e vão te surpreender

Por Nathalia Marques

A Rough Guides, editora com títulos em mais de 200 destinos, realizou uma pesquisa com seus leitores e elegeu os países mais bonitos do planeta.

De fato, as paisagens dos destinos escolhidos são surpreendentes e dignas de uma visita. Se você está procurando um país para visitar, confira alguma das opções:

10. País de Gales

Um destino repleto de paisagens que parecem que saíram de um filme de fantasia, o País de Gales impressiona, não somente por suas belezas naturais, mas também por sua arquitetura. Para ter uma ideia, o destino conta com mais de 640 castelos.

9. EUA

Os Estados Unidos é muito mais do que compras e trabalho. O país também esconde paisagens naturais encantadoras e que, com toda certeza, encantam os seus visitantes.

8. Islândia

Terra desenvolvida por guerreiros, a Islândia deixa qualquer um totalmente estonteante por suas paisagens selvagens. A segunda maior ilha europeia é repleta de vulcões. Além disso, geleiras, cascatas, piscinas geotérmicas se mesclam em cenários incríveis.

7. Inglaterra

O país conta com uma ampla oferta de destinos, todos com suas peculiaridades e típicas paisagens. Além da diversidade, a Inglaterra também encanta por sua cultura e história.

6. Indonésia

Quem procura praia, encontrará na Indonésia. Quem procura por florestas, também encontrará. As montanhas e as cachoeiras ainda dão um toque de completude para esse destino incrível.

Com mais de 17.000 ilhas, a Indonésia encanta os visitantes, não só por sua beleza, mas pela hospitalidade de seu povo.

5. África do Sul

Com uma história de resistência, que por si só já é um ótimo motivo para visitar o país, a África do Sul é rica em lindas paisagens e por ter uma ampla variedade de experiencias para oferecer aos viajantes.

4. Itália

Cultura, um povo caloroso, culinária e uma riqueza de lindos cenários naturais e arquitetônicos fazem com que a Itália seja um destino único.

3. Nova Zelândia

De norte ao sul, quem caminha por essas terras encontra impressionantes paisagens.

2. Canadá

As florestas antigas, os vastos caminhos, as montanhas e os lagos azul-esmeralda se mesclam em perfeita e grandiosa harmonia.

1. Escócia

Uma terra conhecida por sua magia, kilts, uísque e da gaita de foles. Suas paisagens são encantadoras. Tanto que o destino é reconhecido como um dos mais românticos e bonitos do planeta.

