Estes países foram eleitos os mais bonitos do planeta e vão te surpreender
A Rough Guides, editora com títulos em mais de 200 destinos, realizou uma pesquisa com seus leitores e elegeu os países mais bonitos do planeta.
De fato, as paisagens dos destinos escolhidos são surpreendentes e dignas de uma visita. Se você está procurando um país para visitar, confira alguma das opções:
10. País de Gales
Um destino repleto de paisagens que parecem que saíram de um filme de fantasia, o País de Gales impressiona, não somente por suas belezas naturais, mas também por sua arquitetura. Para ter uma ideia, o destino conta com mais de 640 castelos.
9. EUA
Os Estados Unidos é muito mais do que compras e trabalho. O país também esconde paisagens naturais encantadoras e que, com toda certeza, encantam os seus visitantes.
Travel can deliver moments that you don't necessarily like to see or feel, but those moments also helped us grow and mature in ways we wouldn't have done staying in the comforts of home.
8. Islândia
Terra desenvolvida por guerreiros, a Islândia deixa qualquer um totalmente estonteante por suas paisagens selvagens. A segunda maior ilha europeia é repleta de vulcões. Além disso, geleiras, cascatas, piscinas geotérmicas se mesclam em cenários incríveis.
Hallgrímskirkja church is one of Reykjavík's main landmark and its tower is visible, luckily, from many parts of the city! Its architect, Guðjón Samúelsson, said the church was designed to resemble the basalt columns, mountains and glaciers of the Icelandic landscape.
7. Inglaterra
O país conta com uma ampla oferta de destinos, todos com suas peculiaridades e típicas paisagens. Além da diversidade, a Inglaterra também encanta por sua cultura e história.
Gold Hill in Shaftesbury is so iconic and quintessentially English. The area has been called one of the most romantic spots in England and if you climb to the top of the steep cobbled street, you will find the beautiful 14th-century St Peter's Church. The area's beauty has captured the attention of filmmakers and authors alike; the 1967 adaptation of Thomas Hardy's Far From the Madding Crowd was filmed here and it even features on the cover of J.K. Rowling's book The Casual Vacancy.
6. Indonésia
Quem procura praia, encontrará na Indonésia. Quem procura por florestas, também encontrará. As montanhas e as cachoeiras ainda dão um toque de completude para esse destino incrível.
Com mais de 17.000 ilhas, a Indonésia encanta os visitantes, não só por sua beleza, mas pela hospitalidade de seu povo.
Known as the community that still adhere to their age-old beliefs, rituals, and traditions, Toraja people believed that the beautiful landscape around them must be sustained through ceremonies that celebrate both life and death. Their homeland, Tana Toraja, is safely protected beyond the lofty mountains and rugged granite cliffs.
5. África do Sul
Com uma história de resistência, que por si só já é um ótimo motivo para visitar o país, a África do Sul é rica em lindas paisagens e por ter uma ampla variedade de experiencias para oferecer aos viajantes.
4. Itália
Cultura, um povo caloroso, culinária e uma riqueza de lindos cenários naturais e arquitetônicos fazem com que a Itália seja um destino único.
📍 #Sardinia —- 👍🏻Follow us @visititalyofficial 👉🏻Tag your photos with #visititaly for a chance to be featured 📸@marcellochiodino • • • • #italy #madeinitaly #whatitalyis #igersitaly #instaitaly #vscoitaly #italy_vacations #italytrip #littleitaly #travelitaly #italytour #don_in_italy #prettylittleitaly #italyfood #florenceitaly #romeitaly #total_italy #photos_of_italy #phoenix_italy #original_madeinitaly #veneziacityitaly #cinqueterreitaly #italyleather #italygold #italyweddingphotographer #arounditaly #italytourism
3. Nova Zelândia
De norte ao sul, quem caminha por essas terras encontra impressionantes paisagens.
2. Canadá
As florestas antigas, os vastos caminhos, as montanhas e os lagos azul-esmeralda se mesclam em perfeita e grandiosa harmonia.
If you're looking to visit a place that can remind you of the vastness of the universe, the stunning beauty of mother nature and our role in protecting it, head to Banff National Park. Founded in 1885, Banff was Canada's first national park and part of the first national park system in the world. Millions of visitors show up each year to take in the glacier lakes, soaring peaks and wildlife. Fall and winter are quieter times to visit, with more opportunities to find your own quiet corner to explore.
1. Escócia
Uma terra conhecida por sua magia, kilts, uísque e da gaita de foles. Suas paisagens são encantadoras. Tanto que o destino é reconhecido como um dos mais românticos e bonitos do planeta.