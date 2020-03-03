10 quartos minimalistas que vão inspirar sua próxima decoração

Por Nathalia Marques

Quartos minimalistas estão em alta. O estilo minimalista pode ser considerada um dos mais simples na decoração. “Menos é mais”, certamente, é uma das frases que mais explica o conceito.

Nesse estilo, os elementos decorativos praticamente não existem e a simplicidade e o conforto são relevantes. Para quartos pequenos, por exemplo, o minimalista pode ser uma ótima opção. Justamente por isso muitas pessoas estão optando por esse estilo. Confira alguns modelos!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

