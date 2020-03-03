10 quartos minimalistas que vão inspirar sua próxima decoração
Quartos minimalistas estão em alta. O estilo minimalista pode ser considerada um dos mais simples na decoração. “Menos é mais”, certamente, é uma das frases que mais explica o conceito.
Nesse estilo, os elementos decorativos praticamente não existem e a simplicidade e o conforto são relevantes. Para quartos pequenos, por exemplo, o minimalista pode ser uma ótima opção. Justamente por isso muitas pessoas estão optando por esse estilo. Confira alguns modelos!
#1
When you get a rug from @loloirugs you change up all the the decor to go with it. 😂 I'm showing close ups and sharing an in-depth bedroom tour on their stories today! Take a look before it disappears! 💕 . This is the Newton rug in sage from the @joannagaines @magnolia collection in 8×10
#2
#3
This bedroom makes me feel like spring is around the corner…can it come any sooner please! Some bedroom inspiration with, natural tones and sunshine.
#4
Vårat sovrum 🤍 (där jag för övrigt spenderat mycket tid de senaste två dagarna, pga. #vabruari). Jag älskar hur lugnt och avskalat det här rummet är. Inga överflödiga möbler, dekorationer eller annat som pockar på uppmärksamhet, bara de mest nödvändiga möblerna + några detaljer för att göra det mysigt. Det saknas fortfarande rullgardin, överkast och en tv (vi vill ha möjlighet att använda rummet som extra tv-rum för barnen om vi har gäster), annars är allt på plats. Till höger om sängen finns balkongen, och mittemot sängen är mina garderober. Undrar ni över något är det som vanligt bara att fråga. 😘
#5
#6
#7
#8
For those who are not into too much colors, and prefer the quiet and relaxing neutral hues, I wanted to talk about the importance of layering . Create layers of different materials will be key to give your space depth and to warm it up. Look at those beautiful velvet curtains, this heavy blanket, or the use of different patterns and linen on the next picture. This is gonna make your room design move from a 2d moodboard to an alive and welcoming place.
#9
Great mood and interior design, very cozy bedroom @berberlodge_ inspired via @white_and_natural_interiors
#10
Our journey here on Instagram started in 2019. We're overwhelmed with gratitude with all the support you've given us this year. Nothing makes us happier than when you send or tag us in a picture of Brookside in your home. It makes this venture come full circle. Thank you for sharing with us and we hope you will continue to do so in 2020!