10 quartos minimalistas que vão inspirar sua próxima decoração

View this post on Instagram

When you get a rug from @loloirugs you change up all the the decor to go with it. 😂 I’m showing close ups and sharing an in-depth bedroom tour on their stories today! Take a look before it disappears! 💕 . This is the Newton rug in sage from the @joannagaines @magnolia collection in 8×10 . . . . . #joannagainesxloloi #interiorinspo #showemyourstyled #smmakelifebeautiful #sodomino #homewithrue #bohostyle #pursuepretty #howwedwell #bhghome #modernhome #anthrohome #thenewbohemians #magnolia #bedroomdecor #minimalistbedroom