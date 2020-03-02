Ideias de cozinha em estilo industrial para a sua casa

View this post on Instagram

Here's our kitchen that was featured in @kbbmagazine last month. Designed in conjunction with @roundhousedesign using their Urbo matt lacquer units. Finished in @farrowandball Railings these units are topped with a stainless steel counter top that is formed to seamlessly match the profile of the Wolf oven. The @westinhoods powerful bespoke hood is extracted with exposed ducting to create an industrial feel. Add to that a vintage Czech factory clock, track lighting and a concrete floor and this kitchen definitely meets the brief of "soft industrial"⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ Design and styling – @roundhousedesign and @studioogee⁠ Photography – @darrenchung74⁠ Build – @pvad_ltd⁠