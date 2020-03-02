Ideias de cozinha em estilo industrial para a sua casa
Designer desenvolvido com tijolos e concretos sem acabamento, espaços amplos, encanamentos aparentes, portas largas e acessórios antigos. Não estamos falando de uma indústria, mas poderia ser.
Estamos falando de cozinha em estilo industrial, que estão super em alta. O que poucos sabem é: o que é glamour hoje no passado foi necessidade. Acredita-se que o estilo industrial surgiu na década de 60 em Nova York (EUA).
Com a falta de moradia disponível, empreendedores começaram a utilizar espaços industriais abandonados em apartamentos. Virou tendência.
Atualmente, basta olhar algumas revistas de decoração ou até mesmo sua casa, pois é bem possível que haja algum elemento desse estilo. Caso não tenha e você queira aderir, selecionamos algumas ideias:
#1
#2
#3
View this post on Instagram
Here's our kitchen that was featured in @kbbmagazine last month. Designed in conjunction with @roundhousedesign using their Urbo matt lacquer units. Finished in @farrowandball Railings these units are topped with a stainless steel counter top that is formed to seamlessly match the profile of the Wolf oven. The @westinhoods powerful bespoke hood is extracted with exposed ducting to create an industrial feel. Add to that a vintage Czech factory clock, track lighting and a concrete floor and this kitchen definitely meets the brief of "soft industrial" . . . Design and styling – @roundhousedesign and @studioogee Photography – @darrenchung74 Build – @pvad_ltd . . . #interiors #interiorstyling #interiordecor #interiordesigner #interiordetails #interiorstyle #interiorinspo #interiorinspiration #instahome #kitchendecor #kitchendesign #londonliving #londonhomes #roundhousedesign #londoninteriors #londonproperty #myhometrend #roundhousekitchendesign #luxurykitchen #industrialstylekitchen #londonhouses #wevet #kitchenstyling #westinhoods #wolfoven #stainlesssteelcountertop #kitcheninspiration #bespokekitchnen #kitchenporn #myhomethismonth
#4
View this post on Instagram
Exposed brick is a perfect backdrop for an industrial style Classic bespoke kitchen. Completed by robust stainless steel appliances and an island in Rough Sawn Oak, it’s a textbook example of a modern, urban kitchen – – – #industrialstylekitchen #urbanstylekitchen #roundhousedesign #roundhouse #roundhousekitchens #interiordesign #contemporarykitchen #roundhousekitchens #roundhousekitchen #roundhousekitchendesign #luxurykitchen #bespokekitchen #bespokekitchendesign #bespokekitchens #luxurykitchens #luxurykitchen #bespokekitchenslondon #modernkitchen #modernkitchendesign #kitchen #kitchendesignideas #kitcheninspo #kitcheninspiration #byarchitectsforarchitects #architectschoice
#5
#6
#7
#8
View this post on Instagram
What's not to love about this #fabulous #industrial style #kitchen?! #Brick walls, #shiny surfaces, dark ceiling and #concrete floor make this space absolutely #perfect. #Design by Egue y Seta. Find more #modern kitchen #ideas on #homify #interior #interiordesign #industrialstyle #industrialstylekitchen #modernkitchen #brickwall