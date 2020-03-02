Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation. São pelo menos nove títulos na plataforma da Sony nesta semana. Confira os games:
- 60 Seconds!
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
- Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action
PS4 — Digital
- Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
- Dogfighter – WW2
PS4 — Digital
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
PS4 — Digital
- Holfraine
PS4 — Digital
- Pathologic 2
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
- Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Cross-Buy (Disponível em 4 de março)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [cl-r]
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5 de março)
