Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation. São pelo menos nove títulos na plataforma da Sony nesta semana. Confira os games:

  • 60 Seconds!
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
  • Amoeba Battle – Microscopic RTS Action
    PS4 — Digital
  • Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
  • Dogfighter – WW2
    PS4 — Digital
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
    PS4 — Digital

Plataforma ‘BOOYAH!’ distribuirá 50 mil diamantes do Garena Free Fire em campanha na busca por novos jogadores

  • Holfraine
    PS4 — Digital
  • Pathologic 2
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6 de março)
  • Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Cross-Buy (Disponível em 4 de março)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [cl-r]
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5 de março)

Battle Royale: 4ª Semana da Liga Brasileira de Free Fire acontece neste sábado

