Michelle Obama: looks que comprovam que ela é um ícone fashion

Por Nathalia Marques

Em 2019, Michelle Obama foi eleita novamente a mulher mais admirada dos Estados Unidos. Não por acaso, sua personalidade marcante e sua postura e trabalho em prol das minorias sociais a fizeram, e ainda fazem, uma pessoa marcante. Além de tudo isso, ela também é ícone fashion e nós temos como provar.

Confira alguns dos melhores looks de Michelle Obama:

 

 

 

