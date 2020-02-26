Cherry blossom: a cor de cabelo para arrasar em 2020
Uma nova cor de cabelo chegou para te deixar ainda mais linda. É a cherry blossom (flor de cerejeira, em português), uma mistura de rosa e loiro.
B L U S H B O B | tone on tone pastel pink for my babe @sammyjay04 using @lanzahaircare Decolorizer and 20 at the root and Decolorizer and 30 on the ends. Followed up with Trauma Treatment. Colored with @schwarzkopfusa as always, @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Cut with @samvillahair 7 inch shears. Styled with @sexyhair So Touchable Hairspray #thebtcteam #cherryblossomhair #sexyhair #mysexyhair #behindthechair #btcpics #lanza #lanzahair #lanzacolor #lanzacolorcare #lanzahaircare #rosehair #roseblonde #pastelhair @behindthechair_com #pinkhair #b3 #behindthechair #brazilianbondbuilder #dustedrouge #dustedrougecontest
Essa tendência pode ser usada com cabelos lisos e ondulados. Então, se você gosta de rosa e quer mudar o seu visual, este é o tom perfeito para você.
Celebridades como Lady Gaga já testaram e mostraram como essa cor é incrível.
We created this product (and 11 MORE SHADES) for my biggest fans. I've been testing this for a long time (like in Miami 😛) and I know you’re going to love this bold lip color!!! Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon drops on @hauslabs (hauslabs.com) & amazon.com/hauslabs on 2/18. PUT YOUR FUCKING PAWS UP 💋
Como usar o cherry blossom
Em primeiro lugar, você deve descolorir o cabelo gradualmente para não danificá-lo com os produtos químicos. Em seguida, você precisa pintá-lo de todo de rosa ou, se preferir, apenas alguns fios.
B L U S H B O B | outdoor lighting view of the other side of this tone on tone pastel pink for my babe @sammyjay04 using @lanzahaircare Decolorizer and 20 at the root and Decolorizer and 30 on the ends. Followed up with Trauma Treatment. Colored with @schwarzkopfusa as always, @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Cut with @samvillahair 7 inch shears. Styled with @sexyhair So Touchable Hairspray #thebtcteam #cherryblossomhair #sexyhair #mysexyhair #behindthechair #btcpics #lanza #lanzahair #lanzacolor #lanzacolorcare #lanzahaircare #rosehair #roseblonde #pastelhair @behindthechair_com #pinkhair #b3 #behindthechair #brazilianbondbuilder #dustedrouge #dustedrougecontest
Você também pode usá-lo como uma balaiagem, brincando com nuances do seu cabelo original. Independentemente da sua escolha, é importante contar com a ajuda de um especialista em cores para obter um bom resultado.
Fonte: Nueva Mujer