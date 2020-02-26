Cherry blossom: a cor de cabelo para arrasar em 2020

Por Metro Jornal

Uma nova cor de cabelo chegou para te deixar ainda mais linda. É a cherry blossom (flor de cerejeira, em português), uma mistura de rosa e loiro.

Essa tendência pode ser usada com cabelos lisos e ondulados. Então, se você gosta de rosa e quer mudar o seu visual, este é o tom perfeito para você.

Celebridades como Lady Gaga já testaram e mostraram como essa cor é incrível.

 

Como usar o cherry blossom

Em primeiro lugar, você deve descolorir o cabelo gradualmente para não danificá-lo com os produtos químicos. Em seguida, você precisa pintá-lo de todo de rosa ou, se preferir, apenas alguns fios.

View this post on Instagram

B L U S H B O B | outdoor lighting view of the other side of this tone on tone pastel pink for my babe @sammyjay04 using @lanzahaircare Decolorizer and 20 at the root and Decolorizer and 30 on the ends. Followed up with Trauma Treatment. Colored with @schwarzkopfusa as always, @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Cut with @samvillahair 7 inch shears. Styled with @sexyhair So Touchable Hairspray #thebtcteam #cherryblossomhair #sexyhair #mysexyhair #behindthechair #btcpics #lanza #lanzahair #lanzacolor #lanzacolorcare #lanzahaircare #rosehair #roseblonde #pastelhair @behindthechair_com #pinkhair #b3 #behindthechair #brazilianbondbuilder #dustedrouge #dustedrougecontest

A post shared by Meg Schipani •LA •PHOTO• HAIR (@shmeggsandbaconn) on

Você também pode usá-lo como uma balaiagem, brincando com nuances do seu cabelo original. Independentemente da sua escolha, é importante contar com a ajuda de um especialista em cores para obter um bom resultado.

View this post on Instagram

#cherryblossomhair @schwarzkopfpro.mex @schwarzkopfpro

A post shared by MAYRA RIVAS (@mmakeupstudio) on

Fonte: Nueva Mujer

