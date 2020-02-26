Cherry blossom: a cor de cabelo para arrasar em 2020

View this post on Instagram

B L U S H B O B | tone on tone pastel pink for my babe @sammyjay04 using @lanzahaircare Decolorizer and 20 at the root and Decolorizer and 30 on the ends. Followed up with Trauma Treatment. Colored with @schwarzkopfusa as always, @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Cut with @samvillahair 7 inch shears. Styled with @sexyhair So Touchable Hairspray #thebtcteam #cherryblossomhair #sexyhair #mysexyhair #behindthechair #btcpics #lanza #lanzahair #lanzacolor #lanzacolorcare #lanzahaircare #rosehair #roseblonde #pastelhair @behindthechair_com #pinkhair #b3 #behindthechair #brazilianbondbuilder #dustedrouge #dustedrougecontest