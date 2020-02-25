As tendências de looks dos anos 80 que foram utilizados pela princesa Diana

View this post on Instagram

02 February 1989: Princess Diana visits The Henry Street Settlement, a housing development project for homeless people in New York city, during a solo three day trip to USA ■ 02 فبراير 1989: اﻷميرة ديانا تزور المشروع السكني 'هنري ستريت'، الذي تم إنشائه ﻹسكان اﻷسر الذين بلا مأوى والمشردين في مدينة نيويورك، وذلك خلال زيارة رسمية استغرقت ثلاثة أيام إلى الولايات المتحدة اﻷمريكية ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب