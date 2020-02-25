As tendências de looks dos anos 80 que foram utilizados pela princesa Diana
A princesa Diana foi durante muitos anos uma referência de moda para mulheres de diversas partes do mundo. Inclusive, ela era reconhecida por lançar novas tendências. Contudo, seu estilo também se mesclava com que o que estava em alta no momento. Nas fotos abaixo, por exemplo, listamos as tendências de looks dos anos 80 que foram utilizados pela princesa Diana:
Blazer com ombreira
View this post on Instagram
02 February 1989: Princess Diana visits The Henry Street Settlement, a housing development project for homeless people in New York city, during a solo three day trip to USA ■ 02 فبراير 1989: اﻷميرة ديانا تزور المشروع السكني 'هنري ستريت'، الذي تم إنشائه ﻹسكان اﻷسر الذين بلا مأوى والمشردين في مدينة نيويورك، وذلك خلال زيارة رسمية استغرقت ثلاثة أيام إلى الولايات المتحدة اﻷمريكية ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
Calça cintura alta
View this post on Instagram
03 September 1996: Princess Diana is photographed by the paparazzi leaving Chelsea Harbour Gym in London ■ 03 سبتمبر 1996: صورة التقطها مصورو الباباراتزي لﻷميرة ديانا أثناء مغادرتها نادي تشيلسي هاربور الرياضي في لندن ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
Calça legging colorida
View this post on Instagram
01 June 1992: Photographed by the paparazzi, Princess Diana visits close friend Carolyn Bartholmew at her house in London. Carolyn contributed to Andrew Morton's controversial book 'Diana Her True Story'. She told how Princess Diana suffered from bulimia and was desperately unhappy in her marriage. When the book was published, Princess Diana stated: 'I approve of everything she has done.' ■ 01 يونيو 1992: صورة لﻷميرة ديانا إلتقطها مصورو الباباراتزي أثناء وصولها مباشرة إلى منزل صديقتها المقربة كارولين بارثولوميو الكائن في إحدى ضواحي لندن. وقد ساهمت كارولين في توفير معلومات حصرية للكاتب آندرو مورتون ﻹعداد كتابه المثير للجدل 'ديانا قصتها الحقيقية'. فقد ذكرت معاناة اﻷميرة ديانا مع مرض البوليميا وتعاستها بسبب فشل زواجها. وبعد نشر تفاصيل من الكتاب في الصحف، أصدرت اﻷميرة ديانا تصريحا للصحافة ذكرت فيه ما يلي: "أنا أؤيد كل كلمة قالتها [كارولين] وأوافق على كل ما فعلته." ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
Roupas com estampa de bolinha
View this post on Instagram
In her own words: "I've been extremely touched by everyone's enthusiasm and affection. It has taken a bit of getting used to the cameras, but it is wonderful to see people's enthusiastic reaction; it is most rewarding and gives me a tremendous boost. The Prince of Wales has made everything far easier for me and it is very good to be able to do things together publicly. I miss the immediate company of my flatmates. I'm enormously grateful to the many people helping so well with all the wedding arrangements and very much looking forward to visiting Wales and getting to know it better as part of my duties as future Princess of Wales." ■ من أقوال اﻷميرة: "لقد تأثرت بشدة بسبب حماس ومحبة الجميع. أخذت القليل من الوقت حتى اعتاد على وجود عدسات الكاميرات حولي، ولكن اﻷمر رائع بأن أشاهد ردود فعل الشعب الحماسية؛ فحماسهم كان بمثابة مكافأة لي وقد رفع من معنوياتي بشكل لا يوصف. لقد ساهم أمير ويلز في تبسيط كل اﻷمور من أجلي إلى حد بعيد، وهو أمر جيد أن نقوم بفعل اﻷشياء معا في العلن. إنني أفتقد صحبة صديقاتي في السكن والتواصل معهن بشكل مباشر. أنا ممتنة بشكل كبير للعديد من الناس الذين يساعدون إلى حد كبير في كل التحضيرات المتعلقة بالزفاف، وأتطلع جدا لزيارة إمارة ويلز ومعرفة كل شيء عنها بشكل أفضل بما أن ذلك سيكون جزءا من واجباتي كأميرة ويلز المستقبلية." ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب