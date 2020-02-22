Messy bob: o corte de cabelo que é a tendência do momento

View this post on Instagram

Did you know I consider short haircuts one of my specialties? I cut TONS of bob's and lob's behind the chair. And I get super excited when I know someone coming in is going for a big haircut change! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Some of my best tips when you're considering chopping your hair: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • Realistically, do you need to wear your hair up and in a bun or ponytail on a regular basis? If so, collar bone length is going to be way more versatile for you. • If you have really thick hair, I would encourage you to be open to soft layers and having the front be slightly longer than the back. That way, it will lay leaner and not look so bulky. • Bring LOTS of photos! It's so helpful to see what people like (and don't like) about certain haircuts. I honestly just bookmark things here on IG more than I use Pinterest anymore. • Give your new haircut a few days to "settle" and get used to it's new length. But absolutely, let your stylist know if it's not styling the way you'd like it to. Remember, we can always cut MORE off but we can't add it back 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Got any questions for me about short hair? Are you thinking about getting a bob or lob? Let me know below! 👇🏻