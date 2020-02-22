Messy bob: o corte de cabelo que é a tendência do momento
Sucesso entre as mais antenadas, o messy bob se tornou a aposta para 2020. Esse corte de cabelo, que já fez a cabeça de Demi Lovato, Giovanna Ewbank e Giovanna Antonelli, chega à altura dos ombros e, como o próprio nome sugere, tem um visual bagunçado.
O hairstylist Roberto Cappeli conta como adotar o messy bob. “O primeiro passo é escolher o estilo que se adapta ao seu rosto, podendo optar por fios retos ou repicados, para quem busca mais movimento”.
Did you know I consider short haircuts one of my specialties? I cut TONS of bob’s and lob’s behind the chair. And I get super excited when I know someone coming in is going for a big haircut change! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Some of my best tips when you’re considering chopping your hair: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • Realistically, do you need to wear your hair up and in a bun or ponytail on a regular basis? If so, collar bone length is going to be way more versatile for you. • If you have really thick hair, I would encourage you to be open to soft layers and having the front be slightly longer than the back. That way, it will lay leaner and not look so bulky. • Bring LOTS of photos! It’s so helpful to see what people like (and don’t like) about certain haircuts. I honestly just bookmark things here on IG more than I use Pinterest anymore. • Give your new haircut a few days to “settle” and get used to it’s new length. But absolutely, let your stylist know if it’s not styling the way you’d like it to. Remember, we can always cut MORE off but we can’t add it back 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Got any questions for me about short hair? Are you thinking about getting a bob or lob? Let me know below! 👇🏻 • • • • • #hattorihanzo #hanzonation #lobhaircut #longbob #kevinmurphysalon #kevinmurphy #softwaves #effortlesshair #frenchgirlhair #messybob #hairbusiness #hairinfluencer #hairblogger #hairbloggers #salonsuiteowner #hairindustry #haircommunity #salonowner #salonbusiness #salonstudio #midwesthairstylist #indianahairstylist #indianapolishair #indianapolissalon #indianapolishairstylist #socialloftie #curatedcutting
Porém, é a finalização que faz a diferença. “Se você prefere pontas bagunçadas, o cabelo deve secar naturalmente”, explica. Para um cabelo com mais volume, o spray faz toda a diferença. E o estilo mais arrumado é possível com a ajuda de um babyliss e um mousse.
Além disso, o corte pode vir acompanhado de uma franja longa na lateral, perfeita para rostos ovais, ou curta, para quem tem a cara quadrada.
Para dar destaque ao corte repicado, a iluminação dos fios é uma aposta. “Além de dar mais destaque, o detalhe deixará o visual com cara de praia”, diz Cappeli.