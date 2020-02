Tendências de moda dos anos 90 que estão de volta

View this post on Instagram

So happy it's starting to feel like fall 🍂 What is your favorite fall activity or fav thing about fall?! I love enjoying a fall latte, apple picking, nights by a bonfire, and a corn maze ☕️🍁 Real life though the past week has not been the best for me! ❤️ There has been a lot of things happening in my life right now that I don't understand and I am having to work through, but I know that God has got me and that he has a plan in all this and I need to stay positive no matter what happensand trust Him. If you all could keep me in your prayers as I work through some feelings of doubt and insecurity of myself that would be wonderful! I keep reminding myself that I am here for a purpose and God has the best plan in mind for me so I need to lean on that. Thank you all for supporting me in everything! It means the world to me that I am a part of a community of lots of support.