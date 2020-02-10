Conheça os três jogos mais baixados da PS Store em janeiro
Por Wellington Botelho
A Sony divulgou recentemente os títulos mais baixados da PS Store (PlayStation Store) do mês de janeiro deste ano.
- Jogos para PS4:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- EA Sports Fifa 20
- Minecraft
- God Of War
- Need For Speed Payback
- Resident Evil 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- EA Sports Ufc 3
- Battlefield 4
Conforme revelado, o título mais baixado foi Grand Theft Auto V. Em segundo lugar, ficou o título The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.
- Jogos para PS VR:
- Beat Saber
- Doom VFR
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Creed: Rise To Glory
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Playstation VR Worlds
Fechando o pódio, outro sucesso conhecido desta lista: EA Sports FIFA 20. “Com certeza muitos de vocês jogaram com e contra amigos e familiares durante as férias”, revelou.
- Free to Play:
- Fortnite
- Darwin Project
- Cuisine Royale
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Paladins
- Dauntless
- Warframe
- DC Universe Online
- Warface
Ainda segundo a empresa, também foram divulgados listas completas dos mais baixados para PS VR, Free to Play e Temas PS4.
- DLCs:
- Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
- Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
- Fortnite: Save The World – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
- GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
- Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind
- Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Shao Kahn
Com informações da Sony (PS Store)
