Conheça os três jogos mais baixados da PS Store em janeiro

Por Wellington Botelho

A Sony divulgou recentemente os títulos mais baixados da PS Store (PlayStation Store) do mês de janeiro deste ano.

  • Jogos para PS4:
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  • EA Sports Fifa 20
  • Minecraft
  • God Of War
  • Need For Speed Payback
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • EA Sports Ufc 3
  • Battlefield 4

Conforme revelado, o título mais baixado foi Grand Theft Auto V. Em segundo lugar, ficou o título The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

  • Jogos para PS VR:
  • Beat Saber
  • Doom VFR
  • Job Simulator
  • Superhot VR
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Creed: Rise To Glory
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Playstation VR Worlds

Fechando o pódio, outro sucesso conhecido desta lista: EA Sports FIFA 20. “Com certeza muitos de vocês jogaram com e contra amigos e familiares durante as férias”, revelou.

  • Free to Play:
  • Fortnite
  • Darwin Project
  • Cuisine Royale
  • Brawlhalla
  • Apex Legends
  • Paladins
  • Dauntless
  • Warframe
  • DC Universe Online
  • Warface

Ainda segundo a empresa, também foram divulgados listas completas dos mais baixados para PS VR, Free to Play e Temas PS4.

  • DLCs:
  • Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
  • Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
  • Fortnite: Save The World – Standard Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
  • GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
  • Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind
  • Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Shao Kahn

Com informações da Sony (PS Store)

