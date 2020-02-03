Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos 18 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:
- 0000+
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- 7th Sector
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/2)
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)
- CarX Drift Racing Online
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 7/2)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
PS4 — Digital
- Dawn of Fear
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)
- Just a Phrase by Powgi
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
PS4 — Digital
- Nerved
PS4 — Digital
- PandaBall
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6/2)
- Reknum
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)
- Throw Anything
PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 6/2)
- Zomb
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/2)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PS4 — Digital
