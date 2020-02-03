Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation 4 nesta semana. São pelo menos 18 títulos na plataforma da SonyConfira os games:

  • 0000+
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • 7th Sector
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/2)
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)
  • CarX Drift Racing Online
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 7/2)
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
    PS4 — Digital
  • Dawn of Fear
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)

  • Just a Phrase by Powgi
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
    PS4 — Digital
  • Nerved
    PS4 — Digital
  • PandaBall
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 6/2)
  • Reknum
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 3/2)
  • Throw Anything
    PS VR — Digital (Disponível em 6/2)
  • Zomb
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 5/2)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
    PS4 — Digital

