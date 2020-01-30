As mulheres que comprovam que não há limite de idade para ser estilosa
á algum tempo a concepção sobre roupas de avó vem caindo por terra. Prova disso, é que muitas mulheres maduras estão encontrando seu próprio estilo. E, para isso, elas se desapegaram dessa concepção de “roupa de jovem” ou “roupa de velho”. Há muitas por aí e você pode encontrá-las por acaso andando pela sua cidade ou você pode conferir algumas fashionistas que arrasam no Instagram.
@iris.apfel
@baddiewinkle
@beatrixost
@stylecrone
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to @shopjianhuilondon on the launch of your new website at www.jianhui.co.uk I’m honored to be wearing their beautiful Barcelona Pearls, which are #handcrafted #sustainabledesigns A favorite of @iris.apfel, this jewelry brand thrills with their creative and many times #recycled pieces! #jewelrydesigner #handmadejewrly #artisanmade #stylecrone Photos and out takes by @daniel_a_nolan . . . #newwebsitelaunch #tophat by @eastvillagehats #vintagegloves #vintageearings #styleover70 #styleover60 #styleover50 #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser #iwillwearwhatilike #spotmystyle #stylenotage #disruptaging #ageismisneverinstyle #styleblogger #jewelryofinstagram #jewelrylover Jacket and pants by @igor_fashionbrand