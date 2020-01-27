Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 18 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:
- Arc of Alchemist
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
- Bookbound Brigade
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
- Coffee Talk
PS4 — Digital
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
- It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
- Journey to the Savage Planet
PS4 — Digital
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
PS4 — Digital
- Lode Runner Legacy
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
- Mad Age & This Guy
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
- Milo’s Quest
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Music Racer
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
- oOo: Ascension
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 31/1)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
PS4 — Digital
- Pro Deer Hunting
PS4 — Digital
- Saboteur!
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 31/1)
- Shadow the Ronin
PS4 — Digital
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
- Vigilante Ranger
PS VR — Digital
