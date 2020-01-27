Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 18 títulos na plataforma da SonyConfira os games:

  • Arc of Alchemist
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
  • Bookbound Brigade
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
  • Coffee Talk
    PS4 — Digital
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
  • It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
    PS4 — Digital
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
    PS4 — Digital
  • Lode Runner Legacy
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
  • Mad Age & This Guy
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 30/1)
  • Milo’s Quest
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Music Racer
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
  • oOo: Ascension
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 31/1)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
    PS4 — Digital
  • Pro Deer Hunting
    PS4 — Digital
  • Saboteur!
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 31/1)
  • Shadow the Ronin
    PS4 — Digital
  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 29/1)
  • Vigilante Ranger
    PS VR — Digital

