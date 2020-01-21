Confira os novos jogos que serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana
Por Wellington Botelho
Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 13 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:
- Balthazar’s Dream
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 22/1, Cross-Buy)
- EarthNight
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23/1)
- Soccer, Tactics & Glory
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22/1)
- Foxyland 2
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23/1)
- Lumini
PS4 — Digital
- Shadow Legend VR
PS VR — Digital
- War Theatre: Blood of Winter
PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22/1)
