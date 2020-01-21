Confira os novos jogos que serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 13 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • Balthazar’s Dream
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Disponível em 22/1, Cross-Buy)
  • EarthNight
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23/1)
  • Soccer, Tactics & Glory
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22/1)
  • Foxyland 2
    PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 23/1)
  • Lumini
    PS4 — Digital
  • Shadow Legend VR
    PS VR — Digital
  • War Theatre: Blood of Winter
    PS4 — Digital (Disponível em 22/1)

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Com direito a música e videoclipe, grupo "T.R.A.P." receberá skins para Free Fire

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo