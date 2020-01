Empoderadas: famosas que passaram pela transição capilar e se libertaram

View this post on Instagram

I've never really shared this but My mother is a breast cancer survivor. Breast cancer affects us all, and that’s why I’m joining my sis @stellamccartney in starting a conversation and encouraging every woman to go get checked. I’m showing my support by wearing Stella’s beautiful Ophelia Whistling lingerie set.💪🏽♀️ A percentage of all proceeds are donated to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center in Harlem. Head to my site to learn more about how to get involved. 💖💖