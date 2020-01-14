Vídeo de jovem abraçando e beijando leões se torna viral nas redes sociais
Esta semana, mais um vídeo do animalista Dean Schneider impressionou as redes sociais e se tornou viral rapidamente. Desta vez, o jovem suíço que convive com a vida selvagem da África do Sul é visto em um compilado de gravações ao lado de tigres e leões em cenas impressionantes.
Schneider compartilhou o vídeo em sua página no Twitter com a legenda: “A distância nos faz perceber o quanto queremos estar um com o outro. Ser amado e bem-vindo por todo o orgulho como esse é a coisa mais gratificante e bonita da minha vida! Essa é a razão de tudo que faço”, escreveu.
Confira:
DISTANCE makes Us realize how CLOSE we want to be with one another🙏🏼❤️ Being loved and welcomed by the entire Pride🦁 like this is the most satisfying and beautiful thing in my life! This is the reason for Everything I Do 🙏🏼❤️ (1)
• pic.twitter.com/oh6EuPYPRV
— Dean Schneider (@deanschneiderFp) January 12, 2020
Confira mais vídeos de Schneider no Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
You are looking👀 at 2 Years of hard work & dedication!❤️🙏🏼🦁 (Comment YOUR thoughts below👇🏼 & Tag someone with Passion, Love & Dedication) • EVERY relationship between 2 living beings takes Time⏱! Time to build trust🙏🏼, time to get to know one another, to fight👊🏼 but also to reunite🤗 again! We need time to win & to fail together as well as time to let one another develop into whatever we are meant to be!🙏🏼❤️ The most successful relationships are based on ACCEPTANCE! To accept the nature of the opposite and learn to love one another EXACTLY the way WE are and not the way YOU wish him or her to be 🤷🏼♂️ this is pretty much the hardest thing in Relationships/Friendships! But if both Parties succeed to do so, than see in the Video above☝🏼🎥 what the RESULT will be!❤️🤗🦁 • Let‘s start 2020 by proving that the IMPOSSIBLE is actually POSSIBLE! Whatever YOUR goals are for 2020 YOU must know that YOU can do it!💪🏼
View this post on Instagram
Dexter is and will always be my little Boy❤️😊🙏🏼 • Yes he‘s getting bigger & stronger and with that also more dangerous but it‘s actually nothing else than a boy becoming a youngster and growing up to an adult men🤷🏼♂️ The love & loyalty is mutual and will remain for a lifetime❤️🙏🏼 • TAG 3 PEOPLE YOU SHARE THE SAME LOVE I DO WITH DEXTER🦁❤️
View this post on Instagram
We Humans PROTECT🛡⚔️ what we LOVE❤️! This is why we need to bring Animals into People‘s hearts❤️ • Help me to make People fall in love with this Animal and Share this Video! 🙏🏼😌 • Tag somebody who loves animals & let me know your thoughts on this Video🎥 in the comments below👇🏼