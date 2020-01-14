Sony divulga os games mais baixados da PlayStation Store no ano passado

Por Wellington Botelho

A Sony divulgou nesta semana os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) no ano passado.

Jogos Para PS4

  • EA Sports Fifa 20
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Nba 2k19
  • Marvel’s Spider-man
  • Fifa 19
  • God Of War
  • Minecraft
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Batman: Arkham Knight

Como revelado, EA Sports FIFA 20 foi o grande vencedor entre os games de PS4, seguido de Grand Theft Auto V e NBA2K19.

Jogos Para PS VR

  • Beat Saber
  • Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood
  • Superhot VR
  • Playstation VR Worlds
  • Job Simulator
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Blood & Truth
  • Farpoint
  • Batman Arkham VR
  • Creed: Rise To Glory

Os títulos Beat Saber, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood e Superhot VR foram os vencedores entre os games PS VR.

Free To Play

  • Apex Legends
  • Fortnite
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite
  • Dauntless
  • Brawlhalla
  • Warface Live
  • Realm Royale
  • Paladins
  • H1Z1: Battle Royale
  • Warframe

O jogo Apex Legends dominou a tabela dos Free-to-Play, seguido de Fortnite e Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 LITE.

Dlcs

  • Fortnite – The Laguna Pack
  • Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
  • Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack
  • Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack
  • Fortnite – The Obalt Pack
  • Fortnite: Save The World – Standard Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack
  • Fortnite: Battle Royale – Shadows Rising Pack
  • Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
  • Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack

