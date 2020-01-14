Sony divulga os games mais baixados da PlayStation Store no ano passado
Por Wellington Botelho
A Sony divulgou nesta semana os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) no ano passado.
Jogos Para PS4
- EA Sports Fifa 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Nba 2k19
- Marvel’s Spider-man
- Fifa 19
- God Of War
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Batman: Arkham Knight
Como revelado, EA Sports FIFA 20 foi o grande vencedor entre os games de PS4, seguido de Grand Theft Auto V e NBA2K19.
Jogos Para PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood
- Superhot VR
- Playstation VR Worlds
- Job Simulator
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Blood & Truth
- Farpoint
- Batman Arkham VR
- Creed: Rise To Glory
Os títulos Beat Saber, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood e Superhot VR foram os vencedores entre os games PS VR.
Free To Play
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite
- Dauntless
- Brawlhalla
- Warface Live
- Realm Royale
- Paladins
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- Warframe
O jogo Apex Legends dominou a tabela dos Free-to-Play, seguido de Fortnite e Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 LITE.
Dlcs
- Fortnite – The Laguna Pack
- Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
- Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack
- Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack
- Fortnite – The Obalt Pack
- Fortnite: Save The World – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack
- Fortnite: Battle Royale – Shadows Rising Pack
- Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
- Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
