Confira os novos jogos para PlayStation que serão liberados nesta semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Novos jogos serão liberados para PlayStation nesta semana. São pelo menos 13 títulos na plataforma da Sony. Confira os games:

  • Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Darwin Project
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
    • (PS4 – Digital – Disponível em 17/1)
  • Gravity Error
    • (PS4 – Digital – Disponível em 15/1)
  • Hardcore Mecha
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Maitetsu: Pure Station
    • (PS4 – Digital – Disponível em 16/1)
  • Red Bow
    • (PS4, PS Vita – Digital – Cross-Buy)
  • Seek Hearts
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Track Mayhem
    • (PS4 – Digital)
  • Without Escape
    • (PS4, PS Vita – Digital – Cross-Buy)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games por tempo limitado

