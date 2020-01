Estes 3 cortes de cabelo farão você parecer mais magra

View this post on Instagram

Friday fringe inspo from @matildadjerf. Anybody feeling a new year, new me kinda vibe with their hair? Check out the #linkinbio for the hair cuts you'll be lusting after in 2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #newyearnewme #hairchange #hair #hairdaily #hairoftheday #hairinspo #hairinspiration #hairgoals #fringe #bangs #fringegoals #inspo