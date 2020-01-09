Epic Games revela detalhes sobre novo bug no título Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games revelou detalhes nesta quinta-feira (09) sobre um novo bug que afeta jogadores no título Fortnite.

As informações foram compartilhadas pela empresa no Twitter. Segundo ela, especialistas já trabalham em uma solução.

“EI, MOTORISTA! Estamos cientes de que algumas paradas de ônibus não estão contando para a missão da Prorrogação Visite diferentes paradas de ônibus”.

“Já estamos trabalhando na solução e avisaremos assim que estiver arrumado”, revelou na rede social. Confira postagem:

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Sony revela logotipo do próximo PlayStation 5

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo