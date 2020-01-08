Se você tem 40, estes cortes serão tendência para você em 2020
Uma mudança de visual para começar o ano não é uma má ideia. Porém, é preciso considerar alguns fatores antes de tomar uma atitude, incluindo a imagem que você deseja projetar.
Ter fios saudáveis e brilhantes é um bom começo para ter uma aparência perfeita — então, use uma máscara uma vez por semana para nutri-lo.
Se você já tem 40 anos e deseja rejuvenescer com um bom corte de cabelo, considere estas opções.
Cabelo longo com camadas texturizadas
Se você gosta de cabelos compridos, pode mudar com um pouco de volume e movimento.
Long bob
Se você não quer nada muito curto, este é corte ideal. Você parecerá elegante, mas sem parecer muito séria.
Bob
O bob está em tendência há muito tempo e é ótimo para mulheres com pouco tempo.
Midi
Com este corte, você mantém um bom comprimento.
