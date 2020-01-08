Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition chega para PS4 no dia 28 de janeiro

O game Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, desenvolvido pela Cardboard Computer, chega para PS4 (PlayStation 4) no dia 28 de janeiro.

A informação foi confirmada oficialmente pela Sony nesta semana. Em comunicado, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes sobre a novidade.

“Kentucky Route Zero é um jogo com cinco atos. A 'TV Edition' junta todos os cinco atos, além dos games gratuitos de 'interlúdio'. Juntos, contam a história de dívidas impagáveis, futuros abandonados, e do ímpeto humano por uma comunidade”, revela.

Reprodução

“Durante uma noite, um pequeno grupo de estranhos solitários são unidos pelas circunstâncias e fazem uma jornada surreal pela Route Zero, a rodovia secreta que passa pelo labirinto de cavernas e rios debaixo do Kentucky”.

O lançamento da TV Edition para PlayStation 4 coincide com o Ato V, a conclusão da história. Confira trailer:

LEIA TAMBÉM: