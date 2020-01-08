Garena Free Fire recebe nesta quarta-feira novo Diamante Royale

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo Diamante Royale chega nesta quarta-feira (8) para o game Free Fire. A novidade foi revelada pela Garena no Twitter.

Na rede social, a empresa compartilhou algumas informações para os jogadores battle royale.

“No campo de batalha é preciso ter Nervos de Aço! Um novo Diamante Royale estará disponível em 8 de Janeiro”. Confira postagem:

