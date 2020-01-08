Battle Royale: Free Fire Copa América 2020 acontece neste sábado

Incluindo equipes do Brasil, acontece neste sábado (11), na Cidade do México, a Free Fire Copa América 2020. No total, o evento reúne as 12 melhores equipes das Américas na disputa por uma premiação de 35 mil dólares (quase R$ 150 mil – na cotação atual).

O Corinthians, atual campeão mundial de Free Fire, vai representar o Brasil junto com a LOUD e paiN Gaming, por terem sido as três equipes com melhor resultado na Pro League 3, realizada no dia 9 de novembro de 2019, no Rio de Janeiro.

Amanhã vai começar eventos da Copa América! Fica esperto no cronograma 🗓 ☑ Evento de Login: Ganhe Tickets do Sorte Royale

🏅 Colete Tokens

🌟 Troque por skins No dia 11 de Janeiro teremos a #CopaAméricaFF diretamente do México! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/22exFpesid — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) January 6, 2020

Também participam do embate os times Infinity, Top Hard, Timbers Esports, Estorm Thunder, Estorm Bolt, Artic Gaming, Samurai Team, Naguará Team e Furious Gaming.

Copa América 2020 ao vivo

As partidas começam às 14h30 do sábado (11), com transmissão brasileira pelo YouTube e Facebook da Garena. A narração é de Murilo Show e Ana Xisdê.

Free Fire

