Battle Royale: Free Fire Copa América 2020 acontece neste sábado

Por Wellington Botelho

Incluindo equipes do Brasil,  acontece neste sábado (11), na Cidade do México, a Free Fire Copa América 2020. No total, o evento reúne as 12 melhores equipes das Américas na disputa por uma premiação de 35 mil dólares (quase R$ 150 mil – na cotação atual).

O Corinthians, atual campeão mundial de Free Fire, vai representar o Brasil junto com a LOUD e paiN Gaming, por terem sido as três equipes com melhor resultado na Pro League 3, realizada no dia 9 de novembro de 2019, no Rio de Janeiro.

Também participam do embate os times Infinity, Top Hard, Timbers Esports, Estorm Thunder, Estorm Bolt, Artic Gaming, Samurai Team, Naguará Team e Furious Gaming.

Copa América 2020 ao vivo

As partidas começam às 14h30 do sábado (11), com transmissão brasileira pelo YouTube e Facebook da Garena. A narração é de Murilo Show e Ana Xisdê.

