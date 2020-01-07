PlayStation Plus: Confira os jogos gratuitos do mês de janeiro

Foram divulgados nesta semana os jogos gratuitos da PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) do mês de janeiro de 2020. Confira a lista:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

"Dos incríveis contadores de histórias da Naughty Dog, chega o épico que definiu um gênero e revolucionou as histórias de aventura, refeito pela Bluepoint Games com o poder do PS4. Acompanhe a perigosa jornada de Nathan Drake pelo globo, de origens humildes a descobertas extraordinárias. Conheça um elenco inesquecível de personagens, conforme Drake arrisca a vida e as amizades em uma corrida contra terríveis inimigos para recuperar um tesouro inimaginável".

"Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection inclui apenas as campanhas de um jogador de Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, e Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception".

Goat Simulator

"O título já diz tudo. Arremesse um bode, criado até os mínimos detalhes e com física realista, contra todo tipo de objetos. É a melhor simulação de bode que existe", revela a descrição.

"É — é verdade, é um jogo de arremesso onde você joga um bode. Em tudo. Experimente e veja o que acontece". Confira trailer:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection e Goat Simulator estarão disponíveis do dia 7 de janeiro até o dia 3 de fevereiro.

Com informações da Sony

