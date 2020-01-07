Novo bug prejudica jogadores no game Fortnite nesta terça-feira

Por Wellington Botelho

Um novo bug prejudica jogadores no game Fortnite nesta terça-feira (7). A informação foi compartilhada pela Epic Games nas redes sociais.

No Twitter, a desenvolvedora afirmou que já trabalha em uma solução. Segundo ela, o problema deve ser corrigido em breve.

“Estamos cientes de que os Legados do evento Star Wars desapareceram. Já estamos trabalhando na solução”, informou. Confira postagem:

