Garena Free Fire libera novo personagem para os jogadores

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Free Fire liberou um novo personagem para os jogadores battle Royale. A novidade foi compartilhada pela Garena nas redes sociais.

Alvaro é o novo integrante do popular game para Android e iOS. No Twitter, a empresa revelou alguns detalhes da novidade.

Como divulgado, o pacote de luxo Alvaro inclui o personagem, traje completo e ‘cartão de pers. LVL. 4’.

“OLHA A BOMBA! O novo personagem Alvaro já está disponível e você já pode explodir as coisas por aí”, compartilhou. Confira postagem:

