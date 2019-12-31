Free Fire: Garena prepara surpresa especial para os jogadores battle royale

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena preparou uma surpresa especial para os jogadores do título Free Fire Battle Royale. Todos os modos estarão abertos no dia 1 de janeiro de 2020. Confira:

  • Guerra de Neve
  • Salto Explosivo
  • Cabeça Grande
  • Faca Voadora
  • E outros…

A novidade foi compartilhada pela empresa nas redes sociais. No Twitter, revelou todos os detalhes. Confira postagem:

Novidade no game

O Free Fire também receberá outra surpresa. “A chegada do ano novo terá novidade!! O novo mapa – Kalahari lançará em Free Fire por TEMPO LIMITADO”.

“Você tem o que é necessário para dominar o deserto? Versão não definitiva”, revelou no Twitter. Confira postagem:

