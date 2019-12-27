Faster Than Light está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store

Por Wellington Botelho

O jogo Faster Than Light, desenvolvido pela Subset Games, está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store por tempo limitado.

A ação faz parte da promoção de fim de ano da empresa. O game está liberado grátis até às 13h00 (horário de Brasília) de hoje (27).

"Ganhe um jogo grátis todo dia durante os 12 Dias de Jogos Grátis, parte da Promoção de Fim de Ano da Epic Games Store", revelou em comunicado.

“Esta ‘simulação de nave espacial semelhante a um roguelike’ permite que você leve sua nave e tripulação em uma aventura cheia de glória e derrotas amargas por uma galáxia gerada aleatoriamente”. Confira trailer:

