CONMEBOL Libertadores chega para FIFA 20 no próximo ano

A Copa Libertadores, maior torneio de clubes da América do Sul organizado pela CONMEBOL, chega para FIFA 20 como atualização de conteúdo gratuita no próximo ano.

A novidade será liberada para os jogadores em março de 2020, conforme informações divulgadas pela Sony recentemente.

Também estará disponível os outros torneios de clubes sul-americanos da CONMEBOL — Sul-Americana e Recopa — quando a atualização for lançada.

“Você poderá jogar com clubes do Uruguai, Peru, Paraguai, Equador, Brasil, Argentina e mais, com os melhores do futebol da América do Sul", revelou.

Com informações da Sony

