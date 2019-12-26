Totally Accurate Battle Simulator está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store

Por Wellington Botelho

O jogo Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, desenvolvido pela Landfall Games, está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store por tempo limitado.

A ação faz parte da promoção de fim de ano da empresa. O game está liberado grátis até às 13h00 (horário de Brasília) de hoje (26).

"Ganhe um jogo grátis todo dia durante os 12 Dias de Jogos Grátis, parte da Promoção de Fim de Ano da Epic Games Store", revelou em comunicado.

"Totally Accurate Battle Simulator é um jogo de táticas maluco baseado em física. Explore uma guerra precisa através dos tempos", afirma a descrição.

"O TABS usa simulação de última geração baseada em física para fornecer a você uma visão inédita das maiores batalhas da história". Confira trailer: 

