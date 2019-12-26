Game Free Fire libera novo pacote para os jogadores battle royale

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Garena Free Fire acaba de liberar uma novidade especial para os jogadores battle royale.

O título conta com um novo pacote. A informação foi revelada nesta quinta-feira (26) pela Garena nas redes sociais.

Como divulgado pela empresa, o pacote 'Tropa de Elite' é a novidade da semana no popular jogo, disponível para Android e iOS.

“Um novo Diamante Royale está disponível e é o Pacote Tropa de Elite”, revelou no Twitter. Confira postagem:

