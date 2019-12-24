Título APE OUT está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store

O jogo APE OUT, desenvolvido pela Devolver Digital, está disponível gratuitamente na Epic Games Store por tempo limitado.

A ação faz parte da promoção de fim de ano da empresa. O game está liberado grátis até às 13h00 (horário de Brasília) de hoje (24).

"Ganhe um jogo grátis todo dia durante os 12 Dias de Jogos Grátis, parte da Promoção de Fim de Ano da Epic Games Store", revelou em comunicado.

"APE OUT é um jogo de beat 'em up selvagem, intenso e estilizado sobre uma fuga primitiva, violência rítmica e jazz frenético", afirma a descrição do jogo.

"Ganhe um impulso quase imbatível e use seus captores como armas e escudos para esmagar todos em seu caminho para a liberdade, gerado de forma sequencial". Confira trailer:

LEIA TAMBÉM: