Promoção da PS Store tem até 50% de desconto em títulos selecionados

Por Wellington Botelho

A promoção de fim de ano da PS Store (PlayStation Store) tem até 50% de desconto em títulos selecionados.

A novidade, com duração limitada, foi compartilhada pela Sony. Em comunicado nesta semana, a empresa revelou detalhes da ação de marketing.

Conheça os três jogos mais baixados da PS Store em novembro

“Mergulhe na experiência cinemática de Death Standing, junte-se à batalha em Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, construa seu império em Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition, e muito, muito mais”.

Alguns jogos contam com desconto especial. A promoção termina no dia 4 de janeiro de 2020. Confira a lista completa de games.

