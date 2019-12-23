Um novo bug nesta semana prejudica jogadores no título Fortnite. A informação foi compartilhada pela Epic Games no Twitter.

Na plataforma, a desenvolvedora revelou neste domingo alguns detalhes do problema que afeta o game battle royale.

"Vamos desabilitar temporariamente a compra do pacote Lendas Polares no iOS enquanto investigamos um problema".

"Avisaremos assim que tudo for resolvido", compartilhou a empresa na rede social. Confira postagem:

— Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) December 23, 2019