Conheça os três jogos mais baixados da PS Store em novembro

Por Wellington Botelho

A Sony divulgou recentemente os títulos mais baixados da PS Store (PlayStation Store) do mês de novembro deste ano.

Como revelado, o jogo FIFA 2020 da EA conquistou o primeiro lugar, mais uma vez o game mais baixado da comunidade. Confira: 

PS Store Reprodução

Na cola do futebol, temos Grand Theft Auto V, desenvolvido pela empresa britânica Rockstar North, o clássico do gênero de ação.

Fechando o pódio da trinca favorita dos jogadores PlayStation, temos o game God of War (SCE Santa Monica Studio). Confira a lista completa:

PS Store Reprodução

